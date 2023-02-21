Pretty bungalows never fail to tantalise, especially when they sit on a quiet cul-de-sac and come with a good-sized garden and a summerhouse.

So don’t be surprised if you’re lured inside this three-bedroom, detached beauty in Huthwaite, which is on the market for £300,000 with Mansfield estate agents Burchell Edwards.

Have a look round via our photo gallery below and discover why the bungalow, situated on Mosborough Road, is described by Burchell Edwards as “beautifully presented” and “stunning”.

The summer house, which has its own consumer unit, power and lighting is a huge asset, as is the garden with its lawn, patio and sheltered lean-to.

But the interior of the property itself has so much going for it too, particularly a spacious lounge, leading through to a kitchen and dining area. There’s also an entrance hallway, three fine bedrooms, a utility room and a contemporary, fitted bathroom.

The bungalow is in a quiet area of Huthwaite and set back from the road. The driveway at the front provides space for off-street parking and leads to a newly-built, detached garage.

For more information, including a floor plan, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Smashing lounge Our photo gallery of the Huthwaite bungalow begins in this smashing lounge, which has a gas fire with attractive surround, carpeted floor and French doors leading to the kitchen/dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Space and comfort A second look at the lounge, which blends space with comfort. Double-glazed sash windows overlook the front of the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Busy kitchen The busy kitchen is fitted with matching wall and base units, and solid work surfaces incorporating a stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap. Integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer and an electric hob with glass splashback. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Electric oven The kitchen also features an integrated electric oven with slide 'n' hide doors and an integrated microwave. The floor is laminated. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales