Tantalising bungalow with summerhouse in Huthwaite sure to lure you inside
Pretty bungalows never fail to tantalise, especially when they sit on a quiet cul-de-sac and come with a good-sized garden and a summerhouse.
So don’t be surprised if you’re lured inside this three-bedroom, detached beauty in Huthwaite, which is on the market for £300,000 with Mansfield estate agents Burchell Edwards.
Have a look round via our photo gallery below and discover why the bungalow, situated on Mosborough Road, is described by Burchell Edwards as “beautifully presented” and “stunning”.
The summer house, which has its own consumer unit, power and lighting is a huge asset, as is the garden with its lawn, patio and sheltered lean-to.
But the interior of the property itself has so much going for it too, particularly a spacious lounge, leading through to a kitchen and dining area. There’s also an entrance hallway, three fine bedrooms, a utility room and a contemporary, fitted bathroom.
The bungalow is in a quiet area of Huthwaite and set back from the road. The driveway at the front provides space for off-street parking and leads to a newly-built, detached garage.