The event, held on Monday, August 2, was the first of two events being held by the team this summer.

Lynn Riley, Ashfield Play Forum manager said: "Covid-19 has been a frustrating time for everybody. While our parks have become increasingly popular, events like this stopped for obvious reasons.

"It felt so great to be out doing what the play forum do best. We usually work all year round to provide fun activities for all the family.

Isabelle, two, with her auntie, Nicola Ellis

"The event on our Lawn was a huge success and attended by children of all ages. We gave out nearly 500 craft activity packs.

"While we're based on Morven Avenue in the centre of Sutton, it's great to get out into our communities.

"I would like to thank the dozens of volunteers and the National Lottery for making days like this possible.”

Nicola Ellis, took her two-year-old niece Isabelle, from Selston, to the event.

Nicola said: “Isabelle had an amazing time, it was great to finally get out for an event like this."

The next event is being held at Kingsway Park, Kirkby on Monday, August 9, from 11am to 2pm, where there will be balloon modelling, giant bubbles workshops and other entertainment.

