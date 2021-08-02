Mansfield tennis club given funding in drive to encourage more people to take up tennis

Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club has introduced an easy-access, pay-as-you-play initiative through the introduction of an online booking system for players to book a court following the installation of new fencing and an electronic gate with an access keypad.

It will mean players can use the facilities on offer at the club without having to pay a yearly membership, ultimately improving access to the sport for people of all ages, ability and backgrounds.

Nottinghamshire County Council has contributed £6,207 towards the project, via its Local Improvement Scheme, with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) covering the remainder of the estimated final costs of around £15,000.

Sharon Cox-Smith, chairman of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club, Coun Anne Callaghan, ward member for Mansfield North at Nottinghamshire County Council; Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, and Simon Ramsey, secretary of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at the county council which approved the LIS funding, said: “The Local Improvement Scheme is designed to support projects like this which put the community at the heart of their activities.

“I am delighted that through this scheme we’ve been able to help Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club provide a much-needed facility which will not only benefit the community but also encourage more people to play tennis.

“It has been an extremely difficult period for everybody but as we come out of the pandemic, there is no better time for people to try something new and there is no better sport to keep fit and active than by playing tennis."

Nottinghamshire County Council leader and Mansfield North ward member, Coun Ben Bradley MP, said he was delighted the LIS funding will help to improve access to tennis for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Coun Bradley said: “I would wholeheartedly encourage anyone who wants to play tennis to go along to Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club to take advantage of the superb facilities it has to offer.

“Who knows? Perhaps one day Mansfield and Nottinghamshire will produce another Andy Murray thanks to initiatives like this.”

