Ashfield Miss Teen contestant is backed by the community ahead of final

Sienna Townsend has been named Miss Teen East Midlands and qualified for the national final next month, ahead of hundreds of other teenagers

And the 16-year-old has been active in the community ahead of the final, which takes place at The Globe Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on October 17.

Community events so far have included an appearance at Ashfield Fire Station’s open day and volunteering at a Kirkby charity shop.

Sienna is a supporter of John Eastwood Hospice on Mansfield Road.

Sienna said: “It was great to see lots of people come together and raise money for a local cancer charity at the open day.

“I am proud to be part of the community.

“I have also volunteered at a charity shop by helping out and stocking shelves.

“It was lovely to speak with workers and give them an extra pair of hands.”

Sienna attended the Ashfield Fire Station open day earlier this month.

The 16 year-old also donated clothes to the John Eastwood Hospice, on Mansfield Road, Sutton, speaking with staff and volunteers about their work.

She said: “I donated a bag of clothes to John Eastwood Hospice. I also spoke to the lovely manager and volunteers working there."

Sienna said the hospice is life-enhancing and a great charity to donate to.

Sienna volunteered at a charity shop in Kirkby.

Sienna has continued fundraising for Together For Short Lives, a charity for children’s palliative care, which is close to her heart as she cares for a child in her family with complex needs.