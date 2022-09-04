Visitors flock to Ashfield Fire Station open day

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Ashfield Fire Station held an open day featuring firefighting demonstrations, stalls and a raffle, as well as an exhibition of vintage helmets from Mansfield Fire Museum and a visit from Nottinghamshire Police.

The event at the station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, yesterday, September 3, raised £1,650 for charity.

A station spokesman said: “We hope everyone that visited us yesterday enjoyed it as much as we enjoyed having you visit our fire station.

“We raised £1650, a donation from this will be made to a local cancer charity.

“Thanks for all your support we never expected to have so many visitors or raise so much.

Please do let us know which bits you enjoyed the best and also share any photos by tagging Ashfield Fire Station.”

1. Water fun Five-year-olds Leo Thompson and Jude Gregory try a hose for size. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2. All smiles Five-year-old Alfie Driver in front of a display of helmets from Mansfield Fire Museum. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3. Viewing figure Youth engagement officer Natasha Neale at the open day. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4. Ashfield Fire Station, Sutton Road, Kirkby. Ashfield Fire Station, Sutton Road, Kirkby. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales