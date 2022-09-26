News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police operation to target speeding drivers in Sutton

Motorists in Sutton are being urged to slow down as police officers launch a special operation in the town to tackle speeding.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 26th September 2022, 7:32 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 7:32 am

Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton neighbourhood policing team have announced a week-long operation after concerns were raised about ‘vehicles speeding in the Lammas Area’.

A team spokesman said: “You tell us, we listen.”

He said concerns had been raised to both the police force and Nottinghamshire Council.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will be issued a ticket.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Ashfield councillor hit police car after 60mph-plus 'chase' through Sutton town ...

He said: “Officers will be conducting an operation that will start Monday, September 26, and last until the end of the week.

“The operation will be conducted primarily on residential streets with a speed limit of 30mph.

“Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will be issued a ticket, which could result in a fine and three points on their licence.”