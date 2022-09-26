Police operation to target speeding drivers in Sutton

Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton neighbourhood policing team have announced a week-long operation after concerns were raised about ‘vehicles speeding in the Lammas Area’.

A team spokesman said: “You tell us, we listen.”

He said concerns had been raised to both the police force and Nottinghamshire Council.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will be issued a ticket.

He said: “Officers will be conducting an operation that will start Monday, September 26, and last until the end of the week.

“The operation will be conducted primarily on residential streets with a speed limit of 30mph.