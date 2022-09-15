Ashfield Innovation Network to launch community networking event next week

Ashfield Innovation Network will be holding a community networking event at Sutton Market Square in the Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College (ATTFE) unit, at the Idlewells Shopping Centre.

The event will take place on Wednesday September 21, 10am-2pm.

The event follows the well-attended Ashfield Carers Event, in Portland Square, back in June earlier this year.

Inspire community learning, Marlon Imamshah and Sarah Ball on a stall back in June 2022.

Trevor Claret, a carer of a son with learning disabilities who attended the event in June, said how he was pleased with all that was on offer.

And he was amazed by the variation of support provided by the innovation network.

Gregg Dunning, team manager for Ageing Well Ashfield and one of the event organisers, said: “It is strange to be reaching out in a period of national mourning.

“What an inspiration The Queen was to us all. Let’s carry on her great work of connecting people and promote her ‘spirit of community’ by having the best event yet.

A poster for the event on Wednesday, September 21.

“We have a school choir, a community church choir and other entertainment booked on the day.”

He said: “We will also have the Virtual Experience Dementia Bus parked on Portland Square for people to book.

“This has kindly been funded by the Nottinghamshire County Council Covid recovery fund and aims to raise awareness of dementia in our local communities.

“The experience has a reputation of being the closest we can get to truly understanding what it is like to live with the disease.

“It’s shaping up to be our best event yet. It’s your network so make it work for you and the people you’re working with.

“If you would like to hear more about what’s available in Ashfield, come along and talk to us. Tell us your ideas and let us know what activities, clubs, groups, courses or support you would like to have in Ashfield. “Whether you require advice, support or information. Please consider coming along.”

Gregg said that the network is growing nicely as many new members and organisations have signed up to be a part of it.