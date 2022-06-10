The Ashfield Carers Event, in Portland Square, included live music, school choirs and stalls from carers’ organisations.

Karen Apsley, from learning disability charity Mencap, said: “It was a fantastic event. I was there to speak about hate crime, what it is and how people can report it.

“Events like this show the strength of doing things in person. Engaging with the general public is necessary. There was huge amount of interest.”

Portland Aquare carers event. celebrating supporting and raising awareness of carers is being held in Sutton as part of National Carers Week. Inspire community learning, Marlon Imamshah and Sarah Ball.

The event, chiefly organised by Ashfield Council health and wellbeing officer Luke Donnelley and Nottinghamshire Council’s Ashfield north community team manager Greg Dunning, saw band Shanks’ Pony perform, along with choirs from Hillocks and Croft primary schools in Sutton.

Trevor Claret, a carer of a son with learning disabilities, said: “"I went to see if I could get any support. There were lots of things on offer, even more than expected. It was a lovely day.

“What stuck with me was the variation of support. I found it helpful. I encourage others to visit future events like this.”

Lee Brazier, who was on the Academy Transformation Trust Further Education college’s stall, said: “It has been good to get ourselves out there for potential learners and offer support.”

James Stringfellow, of Nottingham Carers’ Association, said: “It was a fantastic networking opportunity, linking organisations. It was well-organised and helped carers access helpful services.”