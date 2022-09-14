Apprentice electrician Tom Chantry walked 192 miles coast to coast, across the Lake District, Peak District and North Yorkshire Moors before ending at the North Sea at Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby.

The 27-year-old, from Sutton, is raising funds for the men’s mental health charity, Papyrus – Prevention of Young Suicide.

After three young men from Tom’s community took their own lives, Tom said he became more aware of his own need to look after his mental well-being.

Tom Chantry, aged 27, pictured on his fundraising trek.

He said he decided to undergo some lifestyle changes, including giving up alcohol for a year.

Tom set out from Whitehaven, on the West Coast of Cumbria, carrying more than 15 kilograms of equipment as he camped out along his trek.

Tom said his fundraising trek followed a charity dinner at Cambridge University, hosted by mental health support group Lads’ Advice.

The support group was set up by Tom’s friend Gav Topley, a Cambridge University student, from Warsop.

Tom, pictured at the final stop on his trek, in Robin Hood's bay, Whitby.

Tom said: “A few months back, I went to see Gav in Cambridge.

“I was amazed by some of the things the students had done, such as been to war zones, and some were halfway through being a doctor and all the rest.

“I just felt like there was little little old me sitting there at the end.

“In my head screaming ‘please don’t ask me’ – a kid from a council estate, still living in the same small town. “I’ve done nothing.”

Tom said he learned of the Lads’ Advice group target of raising £20,000 for Papyrus and wanted to contribute towards that.

He said: “Now I can say I’ve done something I’m truly proud of.

“It’s a story I can tell for years to come and sit with pride telling it.”

Tom has raised more than £2,000 so far.

Gav said “Everyone from Lads’ Advice and Papyrus is hugely proud of his achievement.

“I’m privileged to be able to call him a friend – I hope his feet heal soon.”