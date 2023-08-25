News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield Council announces boost to district tennis courts

Ashfield Council have announced a number of improvements to the district’s tennis courts.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read

In partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association, courts on Welfare Park in Huthwaite, Kingsway Park, Kirkby and Sutton Lawn will all see a

mixture of new access systems, improved fencing, resurfacing and repainted courts.

The courts at Sutton Lawn will also see new LED floodlighting.

Councillors Samantha Deakin, Jason Zadrozny and Vicki Heslop at the tennis courts on Sutton Lawn.Councillors Samantha Deakin, Jason Zadrozny and Vicki Heslop at the tennis courts on Sutton Lawn.
Councillors Samantha Deakin, Jason Zadrozny and Vicki Heslop at the tennis courts on Sutton Lawn.
As part of the wider investment in the district through the Towns Fund programme, tennis will benefit from investment through a grant from the

Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The works are scheduled for completion in the autumn.

Jason Zadrozny, Council leader, said: “We have been looking to significantly improve our tennis courts for some time.

“We are delighted to be able to announce a significant package of improvements in three of our parks.

“We have been working with various tennis clubs in Ashfield for some time.

“And while it would be great to find the next Wimbledon champion from Ashfield – we want to encourage more people to play tennis.

“We are confident that these improvements will do exactly that.”

The following work is being undertaken at the three parks.

Huthwaite Welfare Park – two courts will be repainted, and see fence and net posts improvement, installation of one automatic SmartAccess Lite

gate system.

Kingsway Park will welcome an installation of one automatic SmartAccess Lite gate system.

And Sutton Lawns Sports Hub will have four courts resurfaced, with two courts repainted, new led floodlighting, Installation of one SmartAccess

Premium Access Gate.

The LED floodlighting at Sutton Lawn will be funded through the Green Ashfield project, and is expected to cost £55k.

Once the works are completed all courts will be available to be booked online, via a system called Clubspark.

Bookings are taken and paid for on the app and an access code is generated.

Councillor Vicki Heslop, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross said: “These tennis improvements are ace and it’s incredibly exciting.

“When I stood for election in May, to serve local residents – improving our tennis courts was a promise we made.

“At Sutton Lawn, our courts have fallen into disrepair.

“Our success with the Towns Fund and partnership with the LTA is leading to the biggest improvements to the courts since they were first built.”

