News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

In photos: Nine retro snaps of Mansfield shops from the 60s, 70s and 80s

A look back at Leeming Street more than 40 years ago.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Here are nine retro photos from Leeming Street in your Chad retro archive.

Do you remember Mansfield town centre looking like this? Take a look…

Do you recognise any of these shop names? It looks a little different today.

1. Leeming Street

Do you recognise any of these shop names? It looks a little different today. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Photo taken inside Handley Arcade, Mansfield. Do you recognise anyone?

2. Handley Arcade

Photo taken inside Handley Arcade, Mansfield. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Christmas shopping in years gone by. We had some great names in the town.

3. Christmas shopping

Christmas shopping in years gone by. We had some great names in the town. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
This is how Leeming Street looked decades ago. Did you work in any of its shops at any point?

4. A look back

This is how Leeming Street looked decades ago. Did you work in any of its shops at any point? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChad