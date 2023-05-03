The plans, submitted by HTF Developments, were for eight four and five-bedroomed homes on land at Hill Top Farm, Main Street.

The proposals included demolishing several buildings on the site to clear space for development to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Council said the plans represented overdevelopment of the site

In rejecting the plans, the council said: “Access along Main Street and into the application site is narrow, unlit, has narrow passing places and does not all form part of the adopted highway.

"As such, it is considered the proposed development fails to provide a safe and and suitable access route for all users of Main Street… which would result in a significant unacceptable impact on highway safety resulting the increased likelihood of pedestrian-vehicle conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad