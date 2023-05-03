News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
49 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 hour ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
16 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
18 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Plans for eight new homes in Huthwaite refused by the council

Plans to build eight homes on land in Huthwaite have been refused by Ashfield Council.

By John Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read

The plans, submitted by HTF Developments, were for eight four and five-bedroomed homes on land at Hill Top Farm, Main Street.

The proposals included demolishing several buildings on the site to clear space for development to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housi...
Ashfield Council said the plans represented overdevelopment of the siteAshfield Council said the plans represented overdevelopment of the site
Ashfield Council said the plans represented overdevelopment of the site
Most Popular

In rejecting the plans, the council said: “Access along Main Street and into the application site is narrow, unlit, has narrow passing places and does not all form part of the adopted highway.

"As such, it is considered the proposed development fails to provide a safe and and suitable access route for all users of Main Street… which would result in a significant unacceptable impact on highway safety resulting the increased likelihood of pedestrian-vehicle conflict.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council added: “The proposal would represent a contrived, incongruous and visually discordant form of development, due its layout and design, resulting in an overdevelopment of the site.”

Related topics:Hill Top Farm