Plans for eight new homes in Huthwaite refused by the council
Plans to build eight homes on land in Huthwaite have been refused by Ashfield Council.
The plans, submitted by HTF Developments, were for eight four and five-bedroomed homes on land at Hill Top Farm, Main Street.
The proposals included demolishing several buildings on the site to clear space for development to take place.
In rejecting the plans, the council said: “Access along Main Street and into the application site is narrow, unlit, has narrow passing places and does not all form part of the adopted highway.
"As such, it is considered the proposed development fails to provide a safe and and suitable access route for all users of Main Street… which would result in a significant unacceptable impact on highway safety resulting the increased likelihood of pedestrian-vehicle conflict.
The council added: “The proposal would represent a contrived, incongruous and visually discordant form of development, due its layout and design, resulting in an overdevelopment of the site.”