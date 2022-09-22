Ashfield charities and groups join forces for community support event in Sutton
Residents across Ashfield were invited to learn more about the support available to them at a special community day.
Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council are working in partnership with other organisations across Ashfield.
Ashfield Voluntary Action, Health & Wellbeing Hub, ATTFE, Age UK, Mencap, Alzheimer’s Society and Inspire held stalls.
There were 26 stalls in total – offering information and support.
Over 350 people attended throughout the day, some of whom signed up to various activities to get involved in their community.
Croft Primary School Choir and Newcross Community Choir were joined by two solo musicians to provide entertainment.
Luke Donnelly, Ashfield Council health and wellbeing officer, said: “It is so great to be launching another community event, following our well-attended carers’ day.
“We have lots of services here and we are in association with international day for older persons, so a lot of the support focuses around that.”
The event was held just ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, which is on October 1 every year.
Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “We want to connect people back to their community.
“There is some amazing community work going on in Ashfield but people don’t know about it.
“The Ashfield Innovation Network aims to bring all this together so that people can see what’s on offer and tell us what they would like to see on offer in Ashfield.
“Further events will be arranged.”
Bridgette Litchfield, a Macmillan cancer support coordinator, was working alongside volunteer Julie Hyde in Idlewells, as part of the network.
Bridgette was raising awareness by distributing leaflets and talking with residents and fellow stallholders.
Julie said: “Events like this are fantastic for the community.
“It is great to share more about the work we do, the support we offer and reach out to those interested in volunteering too.”
Cornwater Evergreens, a charity providing services for older people to prevent social isolation, displayed their services on a stall.
Pete Edwards, Cornwater ambassador, said: “Our charity is reliant on volunteers and without them, we would not be able to run our services.
“We support lots of older people across Mansfield and Ashfield with a range of services and creative activities.”