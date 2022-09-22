Ashfield charities and groups join forces for community support event in Sutton

The Ashfield Innovation Network held its fourth face-to-face event on Portland Square in Sutton.

Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council are working in partnership with other organisations across Ashfield.

Ashfield Voluntary Action, Health & Wellbeing Hub, ATTFE, Age UK, Mencap, Alzheimer’s Society and Inspire held stalls.

Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at Ashfield Innovation event in Sutton.

There were 26 stalls in total – offering information and support.

Over 350 people attended throughout the day, some of whom signed up to various activities to get involved in their community.

Croft Primary School Choir and Newcross Community Choir were joined by two solo musicians to provide entertainment.

Luke Donnelly, Ashfield Council health and wellbeing officer, said: “It is so great to be launching another community event, following our well-attended carers’ day.

Health Watch Nottinghamshire, Macmillan beyond diagnosis and ATTFE college members at the event.

“We have lots of services here and we are in association with international day for older persons, so a lot of the support focuses around that.”

The event was held just ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, which is on October 1 every year.

Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “We want to connect people back to their community.

Rachel Wheatley and Jessica Longden from Nottinghamshire Mind community team.

“There is some amazing community work going on in Ashfield but people don’t know about it.

“The Ashfield Innovation Network aims to bring all this together so that people can see what’s on offer and tell us what they would like to see on offer in Ashfield.

“Further events will be arranged.”

Bridgette Litchfield, a Macmillan cancer support coordinator, was working alongside volunteer Julie Hyde in Idlewells, as part of the network.

Melanie Lee and Toni Crew from Ashfield Day Services talk to Sussie Johnson.

Bridgette was raising awareness by distributing leaflets and talking with residents and fellow stallholders.

Julie said: “Events like this are fantastic for the community.

“It is great to share more about the work we do, the support we offer and reach out to those interested in volunteering too.”

Cornwater Evergreens, a charity providing services for older people to prevent social isolation, displayed their services on a stall.

Pete Edwards, Cornwater ambassador, said: “Our charity is reliant on volunteers and without them, we would not be able to run our services.