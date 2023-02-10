Apprentices at Mansfield Council hailed as 'valuable assets' by council chief executive

A seminar was held at Mansfield Civic Centre, the council headquarters, for council managers and leaders to learn more about apprenticeships and the benefits of life-long learning, as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Adam Hill, council chief executive, said: “The council is a learning organisation where our people are our most valuable asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through schemes such as apprenticeships we can develop and retain talented employees, utilise new skills and provide quality career paths.

Emily Mclauchlan, James Biddlestone, Adam Hill, chief executive of Mansfield District Council, and Megan Nelson

“We shared our experience of apprenticeship schemes and encouraged managers and leaders to help us to continually develop the workforce and give opportunities for those wanting to progress in the public sector.”

Mr Hill was joined by three of the council’s apprentices at the seminar – head of people and transformation James Biddlestone, who has recently completed and advanced level-seven apprenticeship in strategic management, digital trainee Emily Mclauchlan,who has been an apprentice at the council for more than five years and is due to complete her level-six digital marketing qualification next year and Megan Nelson, who is now a human resources advisor having successfully completed an apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2012, the council has recruited 75 apprentices with 101 apprenticeship programmes delivered; 26 have been employees completing an apprenticeship at levels ranging from levels two-seven as part of their personal development, with a 100 per cent pass rate achieved for all apprentices undertaking final assessments.

This year, the council will expand its apprentice scheme, offering positions within its housing, governance, IT, legal, planning, and cultural services departments.

The Government-backed National Apprenticeship Week runs until Sunday, February 12, to promote the benefits of apprenticeships to both employees and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is using the campaign to showcase this kind of training and education option as part of the authority's wider strategy to raise the aspirations of local people and boost regeneration and prosperity in the district.

It is promoting success stories, events, training opportunities and career pathways during the week on its social media channels, as well as myth-busting, to encourage local people and businesses to take advantage of the support and opportunities open to them.