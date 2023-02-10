Activities at Rufford Abbey this February half term that won't break the bank

Amid the cost of living crisis the UK is currently experiencing, the site has gone with a family friendly, affordable approach for people to enjoy the beautiful surroundings the park has to offer while having some fun along the way.

An action packed calendar of activities in 2023 kicks off in February half term with the Magical Garden Children’s Trail running from tomorrow (February 11) until February 26.

For just £2.50 per person, guests can put on their fairy wings and follow the trail around Rufford Abbey’s Magical Gardens.

Parkwood Leisure’s Rufford Abbey Country Park is welcoming families and visitors of all ages for a variety of fun and affordable activities taking place throughout February half term

The family can be treated to a magical breakfast in Lord Savile’s Kitchen, £13.95 for adults and £7.95 for children, and each meal includes free entry into the Magical Garden Children’s Trail.

And for those visiting on a Sunday you can enjoy a carvery for £11.95 for adults and £6.95 for children.

Kirsty Edwards, contract manager at Rufford Abbey, said: “We’re delighted to welcome families and visitors of all ages to the Abbey over the half-term holidays and throughout spring.

"The community is at the heart of everything we do, and as the cost of living increases, we want to make sure that children of all ages can enjoy a fun day out with the family by ensuring our activities remain inclusive and affordable for all.