Application submitted for permission to demolish Bilsthorpe Village Hall

Bilsthorpe Parish Council has submitted an application to Newark & Sherwood Council for permission to knock down the village hall.
By John Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
The hall dates back to the 1920s, but has been closed for five years now due its delapidated state.

However, the demolition plans are solely for the village hall, with Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum, currently housed in the old squash courts and sauna, not included.

The museum celebrates Bilsthorpe’s rich mining history, displaying a huge collection of artefacts and memorabilia.

Plans have been put forward to demolish Bilsthorpe Village Hall. Photo: GooglePlans have been put forward to demolish Bilsthorpe Village Hall. Photo: Google
It also visits local primary schools and hosts stands at major local events and there had been fears it could be included in the demolition plans.

However, the council says this is not the case.

In its application, the parish council said said: “After multiple investigations and surveys, the building was been found to beyond economic repair.”

The demolition, the application stated, would be done by a mixture of hand and mechanical methods.

And far from leave the ground at the mercy of potential developers, the council says it want a village hall in a new, modern way.

It said: The parish council is currently working with the Newark & Sherwood Council regeneration team to assess the community needs.

"Bilsthorpe Council would like to build a new village hall.”

The parish council has been approached for further comment.