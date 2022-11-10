Both buildings and the surrounding land are owned by Bilsthorpe Parish Council, which has decided to commission a crucial feasibility study.

Rumours that a deal has already been struck to raze the hall and sell off the area for housing development have been scotched.

But the Cross Street hall, which dates back to the 1920s, has been closed for four years and will not be re-opening in its current poor state.

Bilsthorpe Village Hall, which dates back to the 1920s, has been closed four years and is in a poor state.

And if it is to be demolished, there are worries the museum might be lumped into the same redevelopment package.

Chair Cris Cooper said: “The museum is going from strength to strength. But it is also owned by the parish council, so we are linked to the village hall. It’s all very worrying.”

The heritage museum, housed in a former squash club and sauna, celebrates Bilsthorpe’s rich mining history, displaying a huge collection of artefacts and memorabilia. It also visits local primary schools and hosts stands at major local events.

Unlike the village hall, it operates from a building that is only about 40 years old and is in a sound condition. What’s more, the museum, run by volunteers and funded entirely by donations, is a huge success and flourishing under retired teacher Cris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum, located at the back of the village hall, celebrates the village's rich mining history. Its colliery, sunk in 1925, closed in 1997.

Since she took over in March, it has won a Central England Prestige Award (given out to small enterprises) as the best history museum in Nottinghamshire and been highly commended in the Newark Business Awards. So far this year, it has attracted 1,100 visitors.

For the parish council, clerk Kate Bell said whether or not to treat the museum as a separate entity to the village hall would be one of the options to emerge from the feasibility study.

"I can understand their concerns because they have worked hard to make sure it is a going concern,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is nothing really wrong with that building, which is perfect for what they need it for.

The Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum building is in a sound state.

"I wouldn’t want them to have to move and find another home. But it will all be part of the conversation.

"Mining is Bilsthorpe’s heritage and we need to protect it. We own the building and all the land, and we have to do what is right by the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village hall is a sorry far cry from its heyday when it hosted multiple community events. Kate said: "There is nothing positive to say about the structure at all. There is no saving grace. It has deteriorated badly over time.

"The original plan was to renovate and future-proof the building and, after receiving a loan, we went into the tendering process.

Volunteers and officials at the opening of the heritage museum at Bilsthorpe in 2014.

“But after the Covid pandemic, prices went up massively. The last time we had costings done, it was way out of our price range. Six figures and a lot more than £100,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the parish council is determined to grasp the nettle. “We don’t want to leave this problem to the next generation,” said Kate. “We need to solve it now.”

The feasibility study will probably be carried out by a professional company within the next four months. And then the findings will form part of a consultation process with the villagers of Bilsthorpe who will ultimately decide what to do.

"The study will get all the information together, establish all options and give us a complete picture,” said Kate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then want to get the community together to talk about it.”

A volunteer from Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum at a local fun day, talking to a family about the village's mining history.

Renovation, demolition and rebuilding will all be on the table. “It’s a big decision that will open up a bigger conversation about what the village needs,” Kate continued.

"Bilsthorpe is growing dramatically, with hundreds of new houses being built over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should a village hall be commercially viable or should it be a community asset and less about money?

“Also, there are already a lot of community spaces in the village, such as two community centres run by Newark and Sherwood District Council. a youth club, Scout hut, two churches, two pubs and a welfare.

"We are making a big investment in the library too and turning it into a community space. So we might have to ask ourselves if we need a village hall at any cost.

"Should we spend £200,000 or £300,000 on it, or do we want to see that money invested elsewhere?”

Advertisement Hide Ad