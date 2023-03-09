Sherwood Forest Foodbank – part of The Trussell Trust charity – is based at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse, with a secondary site located at St Peter’s Church, Mansfield.

Alicia Whiting, a volunteer at the Mansfield-based food bank, has issued a new appeal from volunteers to the community for donations of tinned essential items.

She said the foodbank always welcomes donations of toiletry products too.

Volunteers at the foodbank.

Alicia said: “We could do with more donations of tinned tomatoes, tinned spaghetti, cold meats, UHT milk, rice pudding, tinned fruits and tinned potatoes.

“We are always in need of toiletries; deodorant, shower gel, shampoo & conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste and washing powder.

“We appreciate all of the support and donations.”

Figures released by the Trussell Trust, a national charity network providing emergency food parcels, reveal 1.3 million emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September in 2022.

That is a third more than were provided during the same period in 2021 – an increase of more than 50 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

With that figure expected to rise this year, as demand for the service increases.