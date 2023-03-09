Appeal from Mansfield food bank for tinned essentials
A food bank in Mansfield is appealing for more tinned essential items from the community as demand increases.
Sherwood Forest Foodbank – part of The Trussell Trust charity – is based at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse, with a secondary site located at St Peter’s Church, Mansfield.
Alicia Whiting, a volunteer at the Mansfield-based food bank, has issued a new appeal from volunteers to the community for donations of tinned essential items.
She said the foodbank always welcomes donations of toiletry products too.
Alicia said: “We could do with more donations of tinned tomatoes, tinned spaghetti, cold meats, UHT milk, rice pudding, tinned fruits and tinned potatoes.
“We are always in need of toiletries; deodorant, shower gel, shampoo & conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste and washing powder.
“We appreciate all of the support and donations.”
Figures released by the Trussell Trust, a national charity network providing emergency food parcels, reveal 1.3 million emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September in 2022.
That is a third more than were provided during the same period in 2021 – an increase of more than 50 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels.
Alicia said the service had received an increase of more than 100 referrals between August and October 2022.
With that figure expected to rise this year, as demand for the service increases.
For more information about making donations, residents can contact [email protected]