Afternoon closures announced for Mansfield secondary schools and colleges due to snow

Here are some of the secondary schools and colleges that have announced closures due to the snow.

West Nottinghamshire College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Nottinghamshire college campuses closed at lunchtime today (Thursday 9 March) due to the “worsening weather” conditions.

Mansfield snow picture

A spokesman for the college said buses arrived early to take students home. Exams that were due to take place today have been cancelled. These will be rescheduled and students informed of the revised date.

In a Facebook post, the college said: “We will review the situation throughout the evening and early tomorrow morning and will post a further update about whether the college will re-open tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Saints Catholic Academy

The school on Broomhill Lane announced an afternoon closure.

A spokesman said: “Due to the weather conditions, the school will be closed from 12.30pm on Thursday March 9.

“The Year 7 parent’s evening will still be going ahead via School Cloud this evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school apologised for any inconvenience.

Manor Academy

The Mansfield Woodhouse comprehensive school announced an afternoon closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the school said: “Due to worsening weather conditions and concern for staff and student’s safety both in and out of school, the school will be closed for all pupils 7-13 at 2.30pm this afternoon.

“All after school events have been cancelled this evening, including the Year 9 option evening.”

The Brunts Academy

The Mansfield academy said staff will allow students to leave at the beginning of P5 – 1:45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the school said: “This will allow everyone on the school site to get home safely – particularly those who travel long distances to and from school.

“No student will be allowed to leave the site without confirmation from a parent/carer.”

Queen Elizabeth’s Academy

The Chesterfield Road school announced an earlier closure due to adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the school said: “Given the adverse weather conditions, we have taken the decision to close the academy early today, Thursday, March 9.

“Please be aware you may collect your child from QEA at your earliest convenience. If you are unable to collect your child but still wish for your child to leave, please contact the academy by telephone.”