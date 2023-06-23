The supporter put up a post on the now closed-down club’s Facebook page with a picture of a notice – written anonymously – which the supporter claims has been torn down previously by someone who “doesn’t want the public to know what’s going on”.

The post said: “In the next few weeks, Ashfield Council will commence demolition of the sailing club buildings.

Sutton Sailing Club closed down last year and the buildings at King's Mill Reservoir are now set to be demolished

“These notices have been fixed to the compound fence three times and been torn down, presumably by someone who doesn’t want the public to know what’s going on.

“The council’s scheme for Kings Mill Reservoir is destined to be a huge white elephant. If you thought the High Pavement ‘cycle lane’ was a waste of public money...”

The notice on the fencing refers to the failed negotiations between the club and the council which saw the club leave the site after more than 60 years of providing sailing for people of all ages.

Previously, the club had paid £75 a year rent for the site and this, the notice said, enabled it to provide dinghy sailing a very low cost, sometimes even for free.

The notice posted to the fencing around the site

In September 2019, the lease was up for renewal but the council, it is claimed, refused to let the club continue at the same rate.

Eventually, a short-term deal was agreed until September 2022, but at £3,000 a year. However, the club could not continue at the higher cost and was forced to close.

The notice finishes by saying the future for dinghy sailing on King’s Mill Reservoir looks bleak as no commercial enterprise could provide it for as low a cost as Sutton Sailing Club was able to.

The club is the second commmunity-based Sutton project to hit out at the council in the last week, following the news Rumbles Café is also facing closure when its lease ends.

However, Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead for regeneration and planning, said: “Work on the car park extension and new leisure building at King’s Mill Reservoir will start next week.

“All information relating to the project, excluding commercially sensitive information, is available on the council’s website.

“The notices that appeared were not based on fact and misrepresented the project.

“We invited the club to expand their offer within the new building and have continued to seek options for the club to improve and diversify its offer, to ensure it is accessible to more people.

“The club was offered a lease based on fair market value for the site. The club decided not to renew and opted for the lease to end. The club was not evicted.

“The council discussed and encouraged the club to develop its financial model to assist in improving its offer to the public and financial sustainability. However the club decided to close.

“The council is developing commercial and community partnerships for the site.

