The Ashfield Sailing Club has been running for 63 years on King’s Mill Reservoir but the area is soon to be taken over by Ashfield District Council amid redevelopment and carpark plans.

The closure, set for September, follows years of legal wrangling to save the club which was started by canoeing and sailing enthusiasts back in 1959.

At its height, the popular club which leased the reservoir site, known as Mill Waters, had hundred of members.

The Sutton Sailing Club is set to host its last sailing event for the public

Resigned to its closure, described as a “sad loss” for the community and sailing fraternity, club secretary John Butler said the final season activities were still underway, and its annual public open day offering visitors the chance to try sailing, was planned for Sunday, May 8.

“The closure of the club is a sad loss for me, and other sailing enthusiasts, but also for the local community who were able to enjoy dingy sailing on their doorstep. It now means people will have to travel much further afield to pursue the interest,” John said.

"Unfortunately, the council did not want us to renew our lease, they wanted the site to generate more revenue, we had a lengthy legal battle to save the club but didn’t win.

Sutton Sailing Club is in its final season

"We have been accused of being an elitist sport, but we used to offer a family membership for £100, for two adults and two children, using our boats for a year, a lot of activity for not a lot.

"We’ve always been an open and welcoming club to the community that used the reservoir.

“We have to be pragmatic about winding the club up now. We’ve about 40 or 50 boats to move, outboards and equipment to sell off. We are planning all sorts of activities to mark our last season, our annual open day which attracts lot of people is still going ahead.”During the open day, the club will take visitors for trips around the reservoir in one of the club’s larger sailing dinghies and there will be an opportunity to try sailing, see its fleet of boats and ask members’ questions

Ashfield District Council was contacted for a comment.

The public will get a chance to have a go at sailing during the last Sutton Sailing Club event

Visitors and members relax at the Sutton Sailing Club

Sutton Sailing Club hosted events for all the family to try out boating