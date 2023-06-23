Students on business courses at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College have been applauded for their successes and achievements throughout the academic year.

An evening awards celebration saw learners receive accolades across a range of categories including top student, best work placement feedback, most creative, and most likely to be on The Apprentice.

Held in college restaurant Refined, at its Derby Road campus in Mansfield, the awards night was organised by a cohort of first-year students on level-three business courses as part of the ‘managing an event’ unit.

Ella Fletcher was appointed team leader and worked with fellow students Blair Brigstock, Daniel Ogieva-Ada, Dylan Hopkins, Harley Mee, Katie Taylor, Lucy-Jo Moss, Nikita Hatton, Ruby Layton and Rungrat Nuathong to bring the event together.

Each were assigned roles and together they were responsible for selecting the venue, décor, catering and branding, and inviting the nominated and winning students to celebrate and receive recognition in front of their proud teachers, classmates and family members.

Category winners, who received trophies and certificates, were:

Best dressed: Raha Hussain , level-three advanced extended diploma in business;

, level-three advanced extended diploma in business; Best work placement feedback: Ella Fletcher , level-three advanced foundation diploma in business;

, level-three advanced foundation diploma in business; Courage: Linda Kiselova , level-three extended foundation diploma in business;

, level-three extended foundation diploma in business; Deep thinker: Ammarah Miah , level-two intermediate certificate in business;

, level-two intermediate certificate in business; Most creative: Lucy-Jo Moss , Brooke Drury , Ruby Layton and Dannie Warren , level-three advanced foundation diploma in business;

, , and , level-three advanced foundation diploma in business; Most compassionate: Blair Brigstock , level-three advanced foundation diploma in business;

, level-three advanced foundation diploma in business; Most improved attitude: Sophie Bishop , level-three advanced extended diploma in business;

, level-three advanced extended diploma in business; Most improved presentation skills: Tom Hall , level-one beginners’ introductory certificate in business;

, level-one beginners’ introductory certificate in business; Most likely to be on Dragons’ Den: Adam Scott , level-one beginners’ introductory certificate in business;

, level-one beginners’ introductory certificate in business; Most likely to be on The Apprentice: Princes Etiosa Ogieva Ada , level-three advanced extended diploma in business;

, level-three advanced extended diploma in business; Most resilient: Rungrat Nuathong , level-three advanced foundation diploma in business;

, level-three advanced foundation diploma in business; Technology whizz: Connor Guzikowski , level-two intermediate technical certificate in business administration;

, level-two intermediate technical certificate in business administration; Top student: Dylan Hopkins, level-three advanced foundation diploma in business.

Jess White, business teacher, said: “Students wanted to create an event that recognised other learners’ successes and achievements over the past year, while allowing themselves to complete an important practical element of their course.

“I’m incredibly proud of them all – their event was a huge success. All nominees and winners should also feel very proud of what they’ve accomplished. Their awards are extremely well-deserved.

“It was a delight to be part of this wonderful celebration and to see lots of smiling students and their proud families and guests.”

Some of the winners celebrate their accolades at the business awards. Picture: West Nottinghamshire College

Top student Dylan Hopkins picked-up the award for top student.

Best work placement feedback In addition to being the student team-leader for the event, Ella Fletcher scooped the best work placement feedback award.

Most likely to be on The Apprentice Princes Etiosa Ogieva Ada won the award for most likely to be on The Apprentice. Picture: West Nottinghamshire College

