Almost two dozen traveller caravans in Ashfield at latest count

New legislation could threaten the nomadic traditions of Gypsies and traveller communities by criminalising unauthorised encampments, charity Friends, Families and Travellers warned, as it called the proposed measures ‘draconian’.

Currently passing through Parliament, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would see police given greater powers to tackle such encampments, including the right to seize vehicles and impose heavy fines on those trespassing ‘with intent to reside’.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities data shows there were 21 traveller caravans in Ashfield in July – up from none in July 2019, when the last summer count took place. Of those counted this year, none were on unauthorised pitches.

Travellers in an unauthorised encampment on Sutton Lawn in the past.

Unauthorised encampments in Sutton have been an issue for several years, with groups of travellers repeatedly pitching up on Sutton Lawn repeatedly, as well as at Hardwick Lane Playing Fields.

Across England, 21,000 traveller caravans were on approved pitches at the first count since the coronavirus pandemic began – almost 90 per cent of those counted.

However, the figures show 3,000 were on unauthorised encampments, with most of those situated on land belonging to travellers and Gypsies.

The number of caravans parked up on other unapproved sites has dropped by a third nationally since the last summer count was conducted in July 2019.

Pitches

However, the FFT says it gives no indication of the number of people waiting for approved pitches.

The charity estimates hundreds of people could be waiting for a space across England, while the figures show just two new socially rented pitches were created nationally between July 2019 and July 2021.

The introduction of new legislation could have a ‘chilling’ impact on those currently residing on roadside camps and those who wish to live nomadically, according to FFT.

Abbie Kirkby, charity public affairs and policy manager, said the count failed to capture a ‘grim lack’ of safe stopping spaces.

She said: "It tells us the number of vehicles, but nothing about the people and stories behind them.

"With the Government’s policing bill making its way through Parliament, Gypsy and Traveller people living roadside will soon be caught in a catch-22 of potentially facing prison or being forced to move into bricks and mortar.

"It’s utterly illogical and immoral to use the full force of the law to tell people where they can’t go, without telling them where they can go."

A Government spokeswoman said it welcomed the reduction in unauthorised sites and had provided funding to councils to build traveller sites an in effort to ensure Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are supported.

She said: “Through the Bill, the Government is delivering on a manifesto commitment to strengthen the police’s powers to arrest and seize the vehicles of those who set up unauthorised encampments and cause damage, disruption, or distress.”