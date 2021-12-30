Man charged over Mansfield Christmas Day stabbing

Police officers were called to an address on Southwell Road West on December 25, shortly after 7.30pm following reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his twenties, remains in hospital where he has been treated for serious abdominal injuries.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

Mark Fugler, aged 58, of Southwell Road West, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court when his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on January 24.

Fugler was released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Dave Nicks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Knife crime can have a devastating impact people’s lives and is always treated with the utmost seriousness.

“I am pleased we have been able to bring a charge in this case and our investigation will continue.”