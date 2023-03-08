Mansfield college helps military veterans switch careers
Twelve military veterans have celebrated with West Nottinghamshire College’s construction team, following more success with the Building Heroes charity project.
The training of ex-military personnel to form new careers in the construction industry has proven another success, with certificates being presented by Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive, and representatives from Davidsons Homes in Leicester.
During a five-week programme, students receive hands-on tuition in key areas of construction and safety, resulting in level-one construction skills and level-one health and safety in a construction environment qualifications. Trainees are also funded to take their Construction Skills Certification Scheme test to get their CSCS Card, necessary to work in any construction environment.
Hattie Archer, aged 31, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, is one of the recent intake of students, who has since secured a position in design with Davidsons Homes, while Shaun Newton, 58, from County Durham, has set up his own maintenance company following studies on this course.
Robert Panting, 40, from Bournemouth, has achieved a role with national company Screw Fix.
All of the graduates received certificates from Mr Cropley and Davidsons Homes representatives including managing director James Wilson.
Dave Cope, college internal quality assurance directorate lead, said: “It was great having all three work parties involved in the Building Heroes project at the graduation, especially our principal and Davidsons Homes managing director who congratulated the students on their success.”
Fran Beet, Davidson Homes head of human resources, said: “It’s great to be able to support the Armed Forces through the Building Heroes programme. Here at Davidsons, we are always looking to find ways to support the Armed Forces finding a pathway into construction.”