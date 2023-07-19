Savanna Trading has been granted planning permission to set up a storage site at its industrial unit at Maunside Industrial Estate, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, for “collecting materials from charity shops, packing, storing and distributing”.

The plans, submitted by Alfreton-based agent NTR Design and Build on behalf of Savanna, suggest the firm hopes to protect up to 50 of the 200 jobs lost when textiles recycling firm Savanna Rags closed following a devastating fire in March.

Savanna Rags' cash for clothes service, Mansfield. Photo: Google

At its height, more than 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which led to nearby homes being evacuated and roads closed for more than 24 hours.

The firm announced its immediate closure, but now, more than three months later, it is “re-siting” to an existing unit Maunside Industrial Estate, having been granted planning permission for the construction of a covered area and the “siting of containers for storage”.

A planning statement accompanying the application said: “The internal space of the existing unit is not sufficient to cover storage requirements for processed stock.

“Internal space will be utilised to receive and sort second-hand clothing.

“At Savanna Mill, more than 200 employees were engaged. At present, we can facilitate 50 employees with the current application. This provides continuity of employment for these employees retained. We can hopefully engage more going forward.”

Plans suggest the firm wants to install more than 20 shipping containers, in stacks of two, around the site, alongside the large barn-like “steel-framed covered area”.

The firm already has a small number of shipping containers in the yard, alongside a charity shop, marquee and car park.