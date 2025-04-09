A look back at Mansfield Town's popular film festival as event returns this month

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
Mansfield Town’s popular film festival returns this month.

The Mansfield Town Film Festival will be held from July 25 to July 27, 2025, at the Mansfield Palace Theatre.

To find out more about the festival and what is in store, visit www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com.

In preparation for the festival’s return in July, we are looking back at events held since the festival’s inaugural year in 2023…

Stuntman John Tannen is from Warsop. He held a stall and gave a talk at the inaugural festival in 2023. John Tannen is known for his work on The Batman (2022), The Foreigner (2017) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

1. Town talent

Stuntman John Tannen is from Warsop. He held a stall and gave a talk at the inaugural festival in 2023. John Tannen is known for his work on The Batman (2022), The Foreigner (2017) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

Sian Booth, cultural leader for Mansfield Council, and Peter Zakarian-Ball, duty manager, pictured at Mansfield Town Film Festival's opening weekend at the Palace Theatre.

2. First event in 2023

Sian Booth, cultural leader for Mansfield Council, and Peter Zakarian-Ball, duty manager, pictured at Mansfield Town Film Festival's opening weekend at the Palace Theatre.

A Granada exhibition was featured at Mansfield Town's first film festival in 2023, held at the Palace Theatre.

3. Performing past

A Granada exhibition was featured at Mansfield Town's first film festival in 2023, held at the Palace Theatre.

Charlie was featured in the nominated film 'My Gray Face.' Here he is with the festival director and founder, Jay Martin. As a local resident in the film industry, Charlie thought last year's festival was fantastic.

4. 2024

Charlie was featured in the nominated film 'My Gray Face.' Here he is with the festival director and founder, Jay Martin. As a local resident in the film industry, Charlie thought last year's festival was fantastic.

