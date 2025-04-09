A look back at Mansfield Town's popular film festival as event returns this month

In preparation for the festival’s return in July, we are looking back at events held since the festival’s inaugural year in 2023…
1. Town talent
Stuntman John Tannen is from Warsop. He held a stall and gave a talk at the inaugural festival in 2023. John Tannen is known for his work on The Batman (2022), The Foreigner (2017) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Photo: Brian Eyre
2. First event in 2023
Sian Booth, cultural leader for Mansfield Council, and Peter Zakarian-Ball, duty manager, pictured at Mansfield Town Film Festival's opening weekend at the Palace Theatre. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Performing past
A Granada exhibition was featured at Mansfield Town's first film festival in 2023, held at the Palace Theatre. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. 2024
Charlie was featured in the nominated film 'My Gray Face.' Here he is with the festival director and founder, Jay Martin. As a local resident in the film industry, Charlie thought last year's festival was fantastic. Photo: Chad
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.