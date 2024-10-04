Here is your first look at Mansfield Palace Theatre's production of Aladdin, scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31.
1. Mansfield Palace Theatre
Cast members James Mackenzie – Abanazar, Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin, Mairi Ikegami - Jasmine and Shannon Farrell - Spirit of the Ring. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. 2024 cast
Cast members James Mackenzie – Abanazar, Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin, Mairi Ikegami - Jasmine and Shannon Farrell - Spirit of the Ring. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Press day
Mansfield Palace Theatre Aladdin Panto Press Launch. Cast members James Mackenzie – Abanazar, Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin, Mairi Ikegami - Jasmine and Shannon Farrell - Spirit of the Ring Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Aladdin begins in November
Cast members Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.