Photos: Your first look at Mansfield Palace Theatre's 2024 pantomime

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:45 GMT
It's that time of year again when we begin counting down the days until the panto season starts. OH YES IT IS!

Here is your first look at Mansfield Palace Theatre's production of Aladdin, scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31.

Cast members James Mackenzie – Abanazar, Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin, Mairi Ikegami - Jasmine and Shannon Farrell - Spirit of the Ring.

1. Mansfield Palace Theatre

Cast members James Mackenzie – Abanazar, Ben Harlow - Widow Twankey, Adam Moss - Wishee Washee, Paolo Micallef - Aladdin, Mairi Ikegami - Jasmine and Shannon Farrell - Spirit of the Ring. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. 2024 cast

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Press day

Mansfield Palace Theatre Aladdin Panto Press Launch. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Aladdin begins in November

Photo: Brian Eyre

