9 ways to practice self care in the Mansfield area on World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is a reminder of the importance of good mental health and the need to prioritise and invest in good mental health.
This year's theme is 'access to services - mental health in catastrophes and emergencies'.
The theme highlights the importance of people being able to protect their mental health in times of global instability.
Ways to help protect your mental health is by practicing self care so here are nine suggestions.
2. Book a massage or visit a spa
Invest in your wellness by booking a massage or visiting a spa.
3. Visit a coffee shop or tea room
We have a wide selection to choose from. Whether you prefer a traditional tea or coffee, or if you crave a seasonal hot beverage, why not arrange a date to visit your nearest venue?
4. Spend time in nature
Why not spend some time in nature? Whether you prefer a short stroll or a group hike, there are plenty of trails to explore. We have Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Oxclose Woods, and Quarry Lane Nature Reserve right on our doorstep.