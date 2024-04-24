15-year-old Clipstone student launches fundraising for international camp next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia Evans-Scott, a student from The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, has launched a series of fundraisers to help finance her upcoming trip.

She plans to participate in a life-changing expedition organised by Camps International, which operates on four continents and provides expedition services to schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camps International is dedicated to promoting responsible tourism practices and invests in constructing permanent camps globally.

Georgia Evans-Scott, 15.

On the expedition, Georgia and her peers will be involved in various projects, such conservation, construction and language lessons in Borneo, Southeast Asia.

Georgia said: “This expedition is a once in a lifetime opportunity which will teach me a lot, help with my independence as I will be away from home for four weeks. I will meet and make new friends and learn a lot.

“Any help with raising the funds for me to go would be amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia has set her sights on attending university after finishing college, with the goal of becoming a paediatric surgeon.

She has created a GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/pASU1 – for a sponsored walk up Kinder Scout in Derbyshire to raise £2,000 towards her trip.

More fundraising details can be found at www.facebook.com/people/Georgias-Borneo-trip-2025/61557240051044/

One of the fundraising events is a 'name the teddy bear' competition, which can be entered through her Facebook page.