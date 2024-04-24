15-year-old Clipstone student launches fundraising for international camp next year
Georgia Evans-Scott, a student from The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, has launched a series of fundraisers to help finance her upcoming trip.
She plans to participate in a life-changing expedition organised by Camps International, which operates on four continents and provides expedition services to schools.
Camps International is dedicated to promoting responsible tourism practices and invests in constructing permanent camps globally.
On the expedition, Georgia and her peers will be involved in various projects, such conservation, construction and language lessons in Borneo, Southeast Asia.
Georgia said: “This expedition is a once in a lifetime opportunity which will teach me a lot, help with my independence as I will be away from home for four weeks. I will meet and make new friends and learn a lot.
“Any help with raising the funds for me to go would be amazing.”
Georgia has set her sights on attending university after finishing college, with the goal of becoming a paediatric surgeon.
She has created a GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/pASU1 – for a sponsored walk up Kinder Scout in Derbyshire to raise £2,000 towards her trip.
More fundraising details can be found at www.facebook.com/people/Georgias-Borneo-trip-2025/61557240051044/
One of the fundraising events is a 'name the teddy bear' competition, which can be entered through her Facebook page.
Georgia will also be hosting a coffee morning with a tombola and raffles for both adults and children at Clipstone Village Hall on Church Road on Wednesday, May 29, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.