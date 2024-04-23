Photos: The type of market stalls Chad readers would like to see in Mansfield

Mansfield has had a market for more than 700 years and is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm, complete with a food court, Tuesday and Wednesday markets are mixed goods and Thursday, Friday and Saturday are new goods.
The third Tuesday of each month is the farmer's market.
There are regular additional markets held on the Market Place too, including vegan markets, and antiques and collectables markets.
More details can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/mansfieldmarket
On your Chad Facebook – www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – we asked readers what type of stalls they would like to see on the market.
Here are some of the suggestions…