Photos: The type of market stalls Chad readers would like to see in Mansfield

Mansfield market is open five days a week and has various traders, making it a popular destination for shoppers. We asked Mansfield Chad readers which stalls they would like to see more of in the future...
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 17:51 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mansfield has had a market for more than 700 years and is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm, complete with a food court, Tuesday and Wednesday markets are mixed goods and Thursday, Friday and Saturday are new goods.

The third Tuesday of each month is the farmer's market.

There are regular additional markets held on the Market Place too, including vegan markets, and antiques and collectables markets.

More details can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/mansfieldmarket

On your Chad Facebookwww.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – we asked readers what type of stalls they would like to see on the market.

Here are some of the suggestions…

Mansfield has had a market for more than 700 years.

1. Mansfield Market Place

Mansfield has had a market for more than 700 years. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Amanda Hope said she would like to see a carboot or jumble sale.

2. Carboot or jumble sales

Amanda Hope said she would like to see a carboot or jumble sale. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Some readers said they want to see more stalls like in previous decades. Here is an aerial view of the marketplace in 1963, showing many stalls.

3. More stalls

Some readers said they want to see more stalls like in previous decades. Here is an aerial view of the marketplace in 1963, showing many stalls. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Anna Gibson suggested a second-hand clothing stall that includes school uniforms.

4. Second-hand clothing

Anna Gibson suggested a second-hand clothing stall that includes school uniforms. Photo: Daisy-Daisy/ Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChadMansfieldFacebook