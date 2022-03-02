10 things to do this weekend - from jugglers and ghosts to Westlife and Welbeck

It’s time to get out and about, and to enjoy what Mansfield, Ashfield and the rest of the county has to offer.

In our latest guide to things to do and places to go at the weekend, we’re off to the races, the circus and the theatre.

Cycle rides, ghost hunts and walks to find some of Welbeck Estate’s hidden gems are also on the agenda.

Please don’t forget to visit the individual websites of all the venues to find out about opening times and admission prices.

And also, if you know of an event that’s coming up, or a place well worth visiting one weekend, please e-mail me at [email protected] and I will try to include it in our guide.

Have a great weekend!

1. Family entertainment at Market Place This lad, Dylan Baxter, had a great time making masks when Mansfield Market Place hosted free family entertainment last summer. Now there's more on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, when you can join in balloon-modelling, vegetable-painting, hoola-hooping and face-painting. There's a circus workshop too among all your favourite stalls. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Ghost hunt at Newstead Abbey The skies above Newstead Abbey are looking suitably leaden and scary for a ghost hunt that Lord Byron's ancestral home is staging, with the help of paranormal investigators, on Saturday night. Are you brave enough to walk through the chilling rooms of the haunted 12th century abbey once darkness falls and the lights go out? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Let's go to the races! With Stags playing on Friday night this weekend, fans might be tempted by a trip to Southwell races on Saturday evening. The Rolleston course hosts an attractive eight-race Flat meeting on its newly-laid Tapeta all-weather surface, with the first race at 5 pm and the last at 8.30 pm. There is also a jumps card at Southwell next Monday afternoon. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Boy band party show The music of these fresh-faced icons, Westlife, will light up The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show, which takes over Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Thursday night. A tribute band - 'five bad boys with the power to rock you' - will take you back to the naughty 90s and noughties with more than 30 hits from the likes of Take That, Blue, 5ive, Boyzone, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and East 17. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales