Steve Yemm: Immigration, security and Mansfield concerns - the case for stronger action

Immigration is one of the most pressing concerns for people here in Mansfield. Residents want a system that’s firm, fair and working. After 14 years of Tory mismanagement, confidence in the system has collapsed. Strong concern about this issue is in no way racist – and it’s a concern that is completely shared by me.

On my recent visit to Washington, I listened to policymakers and experts, to understand what worked elsewhere. What struck me was the clear contrast with America. Since President Trump reformed US border policies, illegal crossings there across the Mexican border have dropped to the lowest levels since the 1960s. These were hard outcomes, not slogans.

Labour is now taking real action. Since July 2024, over 24,100 people with no right to be in the UK have been returned. That includes 6,339 enforced returns, 3,594 foreign national offenders and 6,781 asylum‑related removals.

Enforcement has also increased sharply. Between 5 July 2024 and 31 January 2025, illegal working visits rose by 38%, with 3,930 arrests made over that period.

Steve Yemm MP in America

There is still more to do. Labour must focus on innovative solutions like return hubs overseas and new bilateral agreements. Under those agreements, every small boat arrival would be sent not to a UK hotel but to a third country where they would stay even if their claim was upheld. If all 900 arrivals were deported on a Monday, and all 700 on the Tuesday, then how many might arrive on the Friday? Probably, we would see a US style collapse in numbers.

The government has also recently agreed a ‘one in one out’ approach with France which is beginning to see illegal migrants returned to France. For every deportee, we will allow entry for one vetted asylum seeker with a bias towards women and children.

Many readers will think that this approach is cruel. However, my view is that is far less cruel than today’s criminal gangs and deaths in transit.

Deterrence needs credibility. People want a government that means business.

Steve Yemm MP speaking in Parliament

As Mansfield’s MP, I’m determined to make sure we have a system that works. It must be effective; it must command public trust, and it must reflect our values. That’s what people deserve - and that’s what the government must deliver.