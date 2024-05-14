Review: Warsop open mic night spotlights 'ferocious' fun and fearless folk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Clouds are drifting across the moon / Cats are prowling on their beat / Spring's a girl from the streets at night’ – Warsop's open mic night features passionate performances and concludes with ‘The Pogues’.

The Vibrant Venue, formerly known as The Methodist Church on Portland Street, Warsop, host an open mic night on the second Monday of every month.

The event is open to performers of all kinds, be it musicians, singers or poets – everyone is welcome to showcase their talents.

As someone with a love for poetry and music, I made a personal promise to reconnect with my creative side this year.

With that in mind, I visited the folk-inspired open mic night, and it certainly did the trick.

If you're feeling unmotivated or bogged down from the stresses of daily life, this event is the perfect opportunity to find inspiration and rejuvenate your creativity.

The evening offers a supportive and secure environment for creatives to share their talents.

During the venue’s third open mic night on Monday, May 13, dozens turned up – with newcomers taking to the stage.

The event was a diverse and entertaining evening full of varied performances, including spoken word, acapella, classic folk songs, and some renditions of pop hits.

I was impressed by the fearlessness of the performers who took to the stage, with the youngest performer being just 18-years-old, while the senior member of the show was 85.

The night ended with a collective sing-along, as performers – including Ferocious Dog band mates Ken Bonsall and Luke Grainger – performed 'Dirty Old Town' by The Pogues. As you can see, the night was oozing with soul and spirit, pioneered by fearless folk and ‘Warsopian’ wit.

The next open mic night will be on Monday, June 10. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

If you're interested in performing, contact Maddy at 07984 367153 or [email protected]

There is also no pressure to perform, as spectators are most welcome too.

You are asked to bring your own drinks, but the venue offers tea and coffee upon request.

There is a £3 recommended donation on the door.

Would you like to perform, boost your confidence, or simply connect with the community?