Warsop Carnival has been a long-standing tradition in the village, with entertainment and activities for all ages.

And this year, Ferocious Dog is proud to headline the event, just weeks after performing at Hellfest, one of the biggest rock festivals in the world.

The six-piece band, with members from across Mansfield and Ashfield, including Ken Bonsall and Dan Booth from Warsop, will be performing an hour-and-a-half set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band consists of, Luke Grainger, Ken Bonsall, Sam Wood, Nick Wragg, Dan Booth and Kyle Peters.

The fund supports veteran groups and charities across the region in Lee's name and recently donated a series of defibrillators across Warsop.

Ken, aged 54, Ferocious Dog lead singer, said: “I have lived in Warsop all my life and it is amazing to give back to the community in this way.

“The band was formed almost 30 years ago, we started singing in local pubs and now we have progressed to writing and recording albums, having just released our fifth studio album, The Hope.

The event will be happening on Sunday, July 10.

“I know what the Warsop carnival means to people here and its tradition in our community. It comes from our coal mining history and it is great to see the event still going strong.

”It provides much-needed entertainment for residents and long may it last.”

Exciting

Dan said: “Playing Warsop Carnival is always exciting.

“It is just as exciting as playing one the biggest festivals in the world, because it is where I grew up. Every year since being a child, I have tried to attend it. It has been part of my whole life.

“The weather is usually good, there are lots of friends and family around and hopefully there’ll be quite a few Ferocious Dog fans there too this year. I can’t wait for it.”

The carnival takes place on The Carrs on Sunday, July 10, from noon-7pm.

Luke Pearson, carnival committee chairman, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee started to plan late this year as we still weren't sure if the event was going to be allowed.

“Taking on the chairman's role for the first time has proven a huge challenge for myself. Learning as I went along and with such tight time constraints has been difficult, but with fantastic support from the rest of the committee, I am confident that the day will be a huge success.

”The carnival is organised and run solely by volunteers who give up their spare time to make this day happen every year. It takes roughly 7 months of planning so, it's no small job.

“I am so excited that we have one of our home-grown bands, Ferocious Dog as our headliner and am incredibly grateful to them for giving back to the community in this way.

“There will be a fully licensed bar and a hot and cold food court. There is lots happening.

“I really hope everyone who attends has a fantastic family day out and I look forward to seeing you there.”