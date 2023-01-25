Opinion: Why voter ID ceases to defer voters and tackle a 'problem' that does not exist

Voters must show photo ID at polling stations across England, based on a new law passed by the UK Government’s Elections Act and this could cost the taxpayer more than £40 million over the next decade.

Research by the electoral commission shows that more than three million people in the UK have no form of photo ID, meaning that millions of votes may be impacted by these changes.

With an underfunded NHS and a wave of national key sector workers demanding a pay rise to match the rate of inflation amid the rising cost of living, I feel our money would be better spent there instead of tackling a ‘problem’ that does not seem to exist.

It feels like voter fraud is being weaponised as a threat to democracy when in reality, figures show that in 2019 there was just one conviction and one police caution for impersonating another voter.

Between 2010 to 2016, when the country faced two general elections and an EU referendum, there were just over 140 allegations of voter fraud, and only seven people were convicted.

According to figures unveiled by Voice4Change England, a national charity for social inclusion, show the majority of the cases (49 per cent of all reported cases in 2017 and 48 per cent in 2018) concerned campaign offences.

This means that a party did not include details about the publisher in its election material and in 2017, just one person was convicted of the crime of impersonation at the polling station.

In 2018, there were no convictions or cautions for impersonation, one person was convicted and two accepted a caution for electoral offences other than impersonation.

Compared to the millions affected by not having photo identification, 'voter fraud' seems like a non-issue to me and serves to do more harm than good.

This may be a tactic to disenfranchise people from voting.

The decision to implement changes shows systematic efforts from the government and establishment to cling to power and potentially suppress the vote of millions in the process.