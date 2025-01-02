Opinion: 'Why I'm raising money for a North Nottinghamshire dog rescue this month'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For my birthday later this month, I am raising funds for Cuckney's Doggy Dens UK Rescue, which works tirelessly throughout the year to rescue and rehome dogs in the UK.

This month, I will turn 27 on January 24, and it feels like such an 'odd' age...

As I am sure many of you can relate, these birthdays start to all blend together after turning 21 as it’s all up from there.

But this year, I wanted to do something special by raising funds for a fantastic charity here in North Nottinghamshire.

Rescue founder Denise Hardwick and shelter manager Jade Sheldon pose with Bruce at Doggy Dens UK Rescue.

As some of you may have noticed, I often find myself drawn to stories about dogs, and as a dog owner, I appreciate the deep bond we share with these animals and understand firsthand how loyal, loving, and life-enhancing they can be.

Through my work as a reporter, I have also come across numerous remarkable charities making a positive impact in the community, and all of them continue to inspire me for their dedication and service.

However, one organisation that has particularly moved me over the last two years is Doggy Dens UK Rescue, as the charity does extraordinary work by giving dogs a second, third, and even fourth chance (in some cases).

Reporter Phoebe with her dog on a holiday in North Yorkshire.

I have witnessed the evolution of this group, which started as an idea by founder Denise Hardwick and has now developed into a registered charity.

Doggy Dens, located at the Rex Pet Hotel site in Cuckney, is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and governed by three trustees, each of whom has experience in dog rescue.

The team is evidently committed to caring for dogs from various backgrounds and needs, rehoming dogs from Macedonia, Romania, and the UK.

The charity also organises several online fundraisers throughout the year at www.facebook.com/groups/1653098135206510, where donated pre-loved items are auctioned off to raise essential funds.

Additionally, the charity offers a a 'buddy' system that allows supporters to receive exclusive content, including a monthly newsletter and the chance to win merchandise giveaways.

For more details about the charity and how to get involved, see: doggydensukrescue.co.uk

If you would like to contribute to my birthday fundraiser, please visit www.facebook.com/donate/1702494447355703/2132915503891435/ or consider donating directly to the charity using the following details: Coop Bank Business Account Doggy Dens UK Rescue, sort code: 089299 and account number: 67297775.