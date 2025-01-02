It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.
For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.
Here we head to 2012 and 2015 and take a look at some of the kids who started their journey in education.
Take a look at see who you know.
You can get more Chad retro content here.
