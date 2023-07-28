Supporting the local community is one of the fundamental duties of a local councillor, and is a responsibility I take seriously. Local councillors are expected to be champions of their wards, a voice for their residents and to do all they can to improve the local area.

It seems to be quite a closely guarded secret that a pot of money exists for each councillor to donate to good causes each year.

Many residents – and many councillors – seem unaware of the scheme, so I thought I’d take the opportunity to make people aware.

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.

Councillors have access to £1,000 to donate to community groups or projects in their wards each year.

The allowance is intended to help councillors to respond to community needs and to support projects for activities that benefit the communities they represent. The £1,000 annual allowance can be donated to more than one community project throughout the year.

The scope appears to be quite wide, and each councillor has discretion to award the money to groups or projects that meet the criteria. I recently put out an advert on my Facebook Page inviting residents to contact me if they wish to apply and I have already had many great ideas on how the money could be spent to improve the West Bank Ward.

