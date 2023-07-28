News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Opinion: Apply for a grant of up to £1,000 to improve your local area

Many residents are unaware Mansfield councillors have access to up to £1,000 each year for local projects, writes Coun Ben Brown.
By Coun Ben BrownContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

Supporting the local community is one of the fundamental duties of a local councillor, and is a responsibility I take seriously. Local councillors are expected to be champions of their wards, a voice for their residents and to do all they can to improve the local area.

It seems to be quite a closely guarded secret that a pot of money exists for each councillor to donate to good causes each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many residents – and many councillors – seem unaware of the scheme, so I thought I’d take the opportunity to make people aware.

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.
Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.
Most Popular

Councillors have access to £1,000 to donate to community groups or projects in their wards each year.

The allowance is intended to help councillors to respond to community needs and to support projects for activities that benefit the communities they represent. The £1,000 annual allowance can be donated to more than one community project throughout the year.

Read More
New park-and-ride site to tackle congestion for Mansfield commuters cancelled as...

The scope appears to be quite wide, and each councillor has discretion to award the money to groups or projects that meet the criteria. I recently put out an advert on my Facebook Page inviting residents to contact me if they wish to apply and I have already had many great ideas on how the money could be spent to improve the West Bank Ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested in receiving financial help for a community project, please contact your local councillor – see mansfield.gov.uk/councillors

Coun Ben Brown is Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank.

Related topics:MansfieldCouncillorsFacebook