News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

New park-and-ride site to tackle congestion for Mansfield commuters cancelled as build costs increase

A new park and ride site planned to tackle congestion on a major road from Mansfield into Nottingham has been cancelled due to rising costs.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

The Leapool Roundabout Park and Ride Site, south of Ravenshead, was intended to reduce delays on the A60.

Nottinghamshire Council planned to fund it using money the Government provided for a series of local road and infrastructure projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it now says it cannot progress, because building costs had increased since the money was allocated, although the authority plans to safeguard the land for a possible future scheme.

A bus lane in Nottinghamshire. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)A bus lane in Nottinghamshire. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
A bus lane in Nottinghamshire. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Most Popular

Nottingham Council led the bid to the Department for Transport for money from the Transforming Cities Fund, but granted the county council £7.9 million to lead the delivery of a number of proposals in the county boundary.

The authority says since the bid was submitted in 2019, there have been increased costs for the projects, meaning some cannot go ahead – including Leapool park and ride.

The county council says the cost estimates for the schemes are “significantly higher than originally budgeted, due to more detailed design work, inflationary pressures and additional utility diversion costs”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The DfT and Nottingham Council have confirmed no additional funding is available to meet the significant increase in costs”, council documents stated.

“It is no longer considered feasible to deliver all the original TCF proposals within Nottinghamshire, due to significantly increased costs, continued uncertainty over future costs, and the need to meet the approaching DfT funding deadline.

“As the Leapool bus-based park and ride and supporting bus priority measures package cannot be delivered within the required funding timeframe, it is proposed to safeguard land for this purpose and seek an alternative future funding source.”

Read More
Eleven of the best places in Mansfield for a walk during the summer holidays

Plans for the A60 bus priority improvements along the road into Nottingham are also under threat, with councillors considering “whether the full benefits of the proposed bus priority measures along the A60 corridor could be achieved without the introduction of the park-and-ride facility”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Transport growth, infrastructure and development team spokesman said: “These cost escalations have not only limited what can be delivered with the available resources, but also the justification and value for money of the individual elements under consideration. The council has had to review what can be best achieved within the funding.”

Related topics:NottinghamMansfieldA60GovernmentDepartment for Transport