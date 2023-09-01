'Fantastic to see Starbucks coming to Mansfield... yet the usual moaners are out in force'

Investment in Mansfield is a good thing. I think that is a sentiment all local politicians can agree on, irrespective of what colour rosette you wear. That is why I was delighted to read Starbucks – a huge multinational corporation – has enough faith in Mansfield to open a new store in the Four Seasons.

At a time when our town centre has never been in a worse state, it is wonderful to see giants such as Starbucks having confidence to set up shop in our town.

A glance online will reveal a starting salary of £27,000 for store managers, while baristas earn above the national living wage, plus benefits, on full-time contracts. Wonderful.

Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Those are all jobs that will be going to local residents and are real opportunities for a handful of unemployed Mansfieldians to get off the dole and into a solid job.

I shared the announcement on my Facebook page expecting the usual, professionally offended moaners, to come out in force. I wasn’t disappointed.

“OMG, not another coffee shop.” “This is a terrible idea. What an awful thing for Mansfield.” “Are you stupid. This is as step in the wrong direction.”

In what world do these people live? Seriously, how can someone get so upset over coffee?

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.

I don’t buy expensive coffee. I survive on Tesco classic instant coffee at £2.25 a jar. I wouldn’t dream of paying £4 on a coffee, but that’s just me. It turns out many people would, and they do.

Whether or not you buy expensive coffee, or like Starbucks as a company, there is no denying it is an extremely successful, very large company and this is a good thing for Mansfield.

Any business willing to invest locally, create jobs and breathe some much-needed life into our economy should be commended and supported.

It seems a certain – very small, albeit it very loud – minority of people, just enjoy a good moan.

These people are best ignored, or dealt with by a gentle nod and a smile. You know what they say about opinions? They’re like belly-buttons. You might have one, but that doesn’t mean it’s useful for anything.