'Independent coffee shops at risk' warn Chad readers as Starbucks set to open in Mansfield

With the announcement of Starbucks opening in Mansfield, residents have urged shoppers to show “support for independent coffee shops” – as well as welcoming the investment in the town centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

Four Seasons Shopping Centre has announced on its Facebook page – fb.com/fourseasonsshopping – Starbucks is coming.

A centre spokeswoman said: “We are so excited to finally be able to confirm Starbucks is opening very soon. We’ve been struggling to keep this one quiet.”

Mansfield shoppers were quick to share their excitement about the news.

Coffee is the talk of the town. Picture by Michael Gillen.Coffee is the talk of the town. Picture by Michael Gillen.
Coffee is the talk of the town. Picture by Michael Gillen.
Karena Pope, commenting on the post, said: “I am so excited.”

Hundreds of shoppers shared Karena’s enthusiasm, with many coffee lovers expressing an interest in its launch.

However, reacting to the news on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – readers shared their frustrations.

Darren Shuttleworth said: “People wonder why Mansfield is dying.

“When you bring in Costa and Starbucks, you’re putting all the independent coffee shops at risk.

“Mansfield has a few great coffee shops. We don’t need a chain.”

Sarah Scott said: “Another coffee shop. Pointless for me as I don’t drink it.

“We’re becoming a town for coffee shops, nail bars and barbers. Good for business but not good for shoppers.”

And Malcolm Daykin warned: “Another one to bite the dust. It won’t last long.”

Jack Moliver said: “Coffee shops. Vape shops. Charity shops. That’s all there is in Mansfield.”

And “coffee-lover” Dwayne Wright said: “As much as I love coffee, Mansfield does not need more coffee shops or fast food.”

Despite the ‘frosty’ response, others welcomed the news and shared their excitement.

Chip Winger said: “Finally. We have needed a Starbucks for ages.”

Belladonna Gannon said: “I have not been in town for years, but will make the trip now.”

And Matt David felt the announcement was a positive step.

He said: “A café culture across Mansfield is needed with tables outside – in particular in the market square.

“Any investment is better than nothing.”