Some say, Voltaire came up with it – others prefer a more-recent attribution, citing Peter Parker's Uncle Ben in Spiderman, or Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars.

It’s a great phrase and so true. It’s something that should be applied to politicians. When politicians say something – like it or not some people listen. Many don’t believe them. Some do.

Look at what happened when Boris Johnson, the erstwhile Prime Minister, falsely claimed Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer was linked to the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile. He was attacked in the street by hooligans.

Look at America, Tweets from former President Donald Trump inspired the violence at the US Capitol in January 2021 which left five dead and has resulted in more than 700 arrests.

Johnson, Trump, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson are like three peas in a pod.

Mr Anderson’s recent tweet, revealing a member of staff’s relationship status, earnings, rent, debts and holiday arrangements to attack nurses was in poor taste. Power has made Anderson infamous.

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield.

Mr Anderson is a member of the Conservative “Common Sense Group”.

You would have thought common sense to him would tell him not to use a young member of staff’s personal details in this crass and unfair manner.

Let’s look at the very nurses who Mr Anderson criticises using his staff member to his 50,000 Twitter followers, most of whom are not from Ashfield.

We all stood clapping during the Covid-19 pandemic for the outstanding job nurses did when we needed them most.

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross

Instead of the Conservatives rewarding them and giving them a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work – they are lambasted. Why? Some go hungry because they don’t earn enough.

Our MP has abused the responsibility he has gained for personal publicity. His £200 weekly pay cheque for barely an hour’s work on TV channel GB News is what he earns for his infamy.

Meanwhile, councillors are getting on with the job of dealing with issues caused by the Conservative Government.

This week, we will be rubber stamping the closure or restricting access to alleyways in eight locations including four in Central Sutton and New Cross. This is to help residents living with the consequences of Tory cuts to policing.

Councillors continue to deal with, on a day-by-day basis with residents impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Cuts mean people are going hungry and Ashfield Council has released its 15-point plan to help with the cost of living – delivering front-line help to residents in the biggest crisis of our lives.

