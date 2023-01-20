Hospital demolition, 5G phone mast and school buildings among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications
Hospital demolition, a 5G phone mast and proposed school buildings are just a few of the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 16:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
23 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension;
8 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Removal of tree;
20 Belmont Close, Forest Town: Two-storey front extension including render and cladding to external elevations;
Hillside, 24 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield: Two-story detached dwelling with vehicle access;
Carriage Barn, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Detached garage.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
Nottingham Road street works, Nottingham Road, Mansfield: 5G telecoms installation, 15-metre street pole and equipment cabinets. Refused;
Ashdale Care Home, 42 The Park, Mansfield: Removal of three trees and work to 10 trees. Conditional permission;
21 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Demolish garage to side and erect two-storey side extension, double height porch/atrium and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
14 Berry Hill Gardens, Mansfield: Single-storey rear/side extension and part rendering of dwelling. Conditional permission;
Mansfield Community Hospital, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Demolition of existing and derelict/disused Victoria Hospital. Approved;
141 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;
Oakend, 9 Oakdale Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
50 West Gate, Mansfield: Alterations to ground floor to enable change of use from hair salon to mixed use of nail salon and hair salon. Conditional permission;
11 Kneesall Close, Meden Vale: Two-storey rear and side extension. Refused;
Beechwood, Atkin Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey front, side and rear extension and detached garage. Conditional permission;
Land at 18 Burns Street, Mansfield: Building containing four apartments. Conditional permission;
Land to north-east of Woodview Gardens and Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Six dwellings. Conditional permission.
School buildings plan
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
21 Omberley Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side extension plus internal alterations;
11 De Morgan Close, Underwood: Tree works;
Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Demolition and reconstruction of external store to north wing, replacement of store door on east wing from single door to double doors, existing window to east wing to be replaced with timber entrance door. Internal partition to east wing ground floor;
123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Fell six trees;
The Mill Adventure Base, King’s Mill Reservoir, Sherwood Way South, Sutton: Security shutters;
St Mary’s Cemetery, Church Street, Sutton: Tree works;
12 Windmill Way, Sutton In Ashfield: Single garage, side and rear extension;
19 Stoney Lane, Selston: Detached garage
Unit C Gateway 28, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton: Temporary school buildings on vacant commercial land for use as state-funded school for up to three academic years;
89 Leamington Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;
Steve Soult, Byron Avenue, Kirkby: Lawful development certificate for existing use or operation, wood waste to energy plant.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
25 Sherwood Street, Huthwaite: Two-storey extensions to the front and rear. Conditional permission;
Birchwood Grange, King’s Mill Road West, Sutton: Convert existing building on site into specialist day care unit, new entrance door/screens in place of roller shutter and additional windows. Conditional permission;
9 Maunside Avenue, Sutton: Annex outbuilding and removal of garage. Conditional permission;
21 Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton: Single storey side extension and canopy to front. Conditional permission.
HMO wins support
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
EPC UK Explosives, Carnfield Hill, South Normanton: Demolition of former storage building;
82 Alfreton Road, Newton: Single-storey rear extension to create open-plan living/kitchen/dining area;
Rylah Farm, Rylah Hill, Palterton: First-floor extension over existing utility room.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
1 Old Hall, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: New underground pipework and a small external box to house pipework to the exterior of the house to facilitate independent water supply, cosmetic improvements to the external front elevation, including painting/staining exterior and interior window frames, replacing exterior rainwater/drainage pipes with the same materials and colours, moving telephone wiring and aerials internally, internal updates including a full electrical re-wire of the house and updating sockets, switches and light fittings, enclosing an en suite, improving stair safety, general updates and refurbishment of the existing fixtures and fittings. Conditional permission;
The Old Dairy, Beech Crescent, Glapwell: Change of use of old dairy building to general Industry, for installation of heaters into small vans, and erection of 2.1-metres-high galvanised steel palisade fencing to include the former old council garage site. Conditional permission;
2 Alfreton Road, Newton: Two-storey detached dwelling. Conditional permission;
54 Field Drive, Shirebrook: Lean- extension onto side wall to existing bungalow. Approved;
Land west of 7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Conversion of former outbuildings and stables to seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation. Conditional permission.
Gates bid thrown out
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
125 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension, alterations to dwelling including render to front elevation, glass balustrade and infill extension to front elevation;
180 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear and side extension.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Retain replacement gates and walls to entrance from Kirkby Road and retain gates to entrance from Nottingham Road. Refused.
Green light for homes
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Rectory Farm, Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Removal of leylandii, reduce height of 41 eucalyptus and 22 leylandii;
Cherry Cottage, 21A East Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolish conservatory, replace with single-storey rear extension, replacement windows and door;32 Station Road, Rainworth: Single-storey side extension.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Boughton Pumping Station Partnership Trust, Brake Lane, Boughton: Works to trees. Approved;
The Old Stables, Main Street, Walesby: Works to trees. No objection;
Land rear of 129 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Two dwellings;
The Old Coach House, Maypole Green, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension.