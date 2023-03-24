Leading Mansfield civic figure fears photo ID plan will hit election turnout

I have no doubt that this move will help prevent voter fraud and therefore, in the round, it is to be welcomed.

However, the current publicity campaign concentrates on the necessary identification being a passport or driving licence.

Listening to the radio commercial that I stumbled across while driving, it clearly just says photo ID and for most people I suggest that means passport and driving licence. I have mentioned this to a few friends, and they too believe it means passport and driving licence and that is how it will be “heard” – or understood – by most people

It is my belief that if someone is a member of a political party, then the requirement for photo ID will not put them off making sure they have the necessary documents.

It is highly likely of course that party members will already have had advance notice of the requirements and where necessary will have been guided to how they can get the voter authority certificate from Mansfield Council.

Local elections are notorious for poor turnout and the mayoral election suffers the same issues.

In my view, it follows that members of political parties will vote, despite the apparent effort required to have the necessary voter ID.

Stewart Rickersey, former Mansfield Council portfolio holder for corporate services and member for Eakring.

However, the majority of those with no direct political affiliation – the majority of the voting population – are likely to be put off by the seemingly difficult requirement for ID based on the current headline campaign.

If this is the case, the new requirements make it more likely an affiliated candidate will succeed.

There are numerous photo ID options, but this requires knowledge of the issue and access to the internet and is highly likely only going to be the committed voter and not those with a more casual, but nevertheless important interest.

I have written to the returning officer at Mansfield Council about this important point and understand the council is preparing a wide-reaching publicity plan to tackle this issue. We all have to hope that works and democracy is the winner.

Mansfield Council said: “The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station. On May 4, local elections are taking place across England. At these elections, you will need to bring photo ID to be able to vote at a polling station.”