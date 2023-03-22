Countdown to local elections in Mansfield is now under way
The official countdown to the local elections in Mansfield district is now under way with the publication of the Notices of Election.
Candidates who wish to stand for election as mayor, district or parish councillor have until 4pm on April 4, to submit nomination papers.
A list of all candidates standing in the local elections will be published on the council's website, mansfield.gov.uk, by 4pm on April 5.
Residents who want to vote in May, but are not yet registered must do so by midnight on Monday, April 17.
It only takes a few minutes to register online at gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact the district council's electoral services team on 01623 463463 for a paper application form.
The Government has introduced new legislation requiring voter ID to be shown when casting your vote at polling stations. You will only need one form of photo ID, and it must be the original copy. Acceptable forms of ID can include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, Blue Badge or a PASS card.
You can view the complete list of accepted photo ID at mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections
If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for a free voter authority certificate at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate
Adam Hill, council chief executive officer and election returning officer, said:”These elections allow residents to decide who they want to represent them at a local government level.
“Councillors decide how to support their community and make decisions that impact on the residents' lives, so it is an important democratic right that people have their say on who leads them.
“Registering to vote is very quick and easy. I would encourage as many people as possible to register now to participate in the ballot on May 4.
“I would also encourage residents who do not have photo ID to sign up for the free Voter Authority Certificate, either online or call the council for a paper copy of the form.”