Janice Dixon’s six-month-old border terrier, Pringle, had been taken for a walk on a public bridleway in Kirton, heading towards Tuxford, on Saturday morning.

Shortly afterwards, Pringle became unwell and Janice rushed the puppy to Dixon and Young Veterinary Surgery, in New Ollerton, where she works, where Pringle was given medical assistance.

Janice could smell cannabis on the dog’s breath, so retraced their steps and found a bag of discarded cannabis alongside the bridleway.

Janice said: “Pringle became very unwell, very quickly.

“She couldn’t stand and her legs were buckling underneath her.

“I could smell the cannabis on her breath, so I knew what had happened, so I went back out and searched the area we had just walked to see if I could find what she had eaten.

“I retraced our steps and found a bag which had been thrown on the floor.

“Fortunately we administered an injection which made her vomit, meaning the majority of it wasn’t fully ingested, or things could have been much worse.”

Pringle was monitored closely, but fortunately made a full recovery within 48 hours.

Just two days later, a second dog, Scruffy, was also admitted to the veterinary practice with the same neurological symptoms, and the owner confirmed his dog had also been walked along the same bridleway.

Again, after medical assistance, Scruffy was also able to make a full recovery.

Janice now wants to make others aware of the issue and to offer advice to those whose pets may have ingested cannabis.

She said: “The key is to seek treatment as soon as possible.

“Fortunately I was able to get Pringle treated very quickly and we could administer the injection needed.

“Once she vomited everything back up, she was much better and didn’t need intravenous fluids.

“She was very quiet the following day, but was kept in a warm and quiet environment and made a full recovery.

“Had she fully ingested the cannabis, things could have been much worse. "