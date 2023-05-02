News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield May Day sees trade unionists and campaigners march through town

Mansfield ‘May Day’ saw trade union members, campaigners, and activists join forces with a march through the town, calling for “support” for striking workers and “solidarity” with the area’s refugees to mark International Workers’ Day.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:30 BST

In 1978, a bank holiday on the first Monday of May was brought forth by then Prime Minister James Callaghan, to celebrate International Workers’ Day and to provide workers with an extra day of rest.

The bank holiday is marked across the world by international marches led by working-class political groups and workers.

Marches are held in towns and city centres – including Chesterfield and Nottingham – but this year, the Nottinghamshire Trades Council organised an event in Mansfield town centre.

Paul Tooley-Okonkwo shared this photo of Unite Community members at the May Day event in Mansfield town centre.Paul Tooley-Okonkwo shared this photo of Unite Community members at the May Day event in Mansfield town centre.
Paul Tooley-Okonkwo shared this photo of Unite Community members at the May Day event in Mansfield town centre.
The march saw a broad coalition of left-wing political groups, trade union representatives, activists and political figures.

Chris Clarke, chairman of Mansfield Green Party, said: “It was so good to stand by like-minded people who are sick and tired of the division that the current government is creating.

“On both refugees and striking workers.”

The event saw campaigners assemble on West Gate, off Chesterfield Road, marching through the town and ending in the Market Place.

Karen Seymour, a trade union member who is running for Mansfield Mayor was also in attendance.

She said: “It was the first event for Mansfield in six years. It was very good and well-attended. It was good to see banners from several trade unions present.”

Louise Reagan, of the National Education Union, said: “Well done to Notts Trades Council for organising it.

“The message was clear. The government needs to pay up. Refugees are welcome here. Solidarity with all workers taking action.”

