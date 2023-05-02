News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
14 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
33 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
40 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Pictures: Shirebrook welcomes mining memorial statue to honour area's heritage and history

A statue designed as a memorial to fallen miners has been unveiled in the centre of Shirebrook.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:50 BST

The statue, which has been paid for and funded by ex-miners and the community, was unveiled at a special ceremony in Shirebrook’s Market Place.

Designed by sculptor Peter Walker, the statue commemorates the area’s mining history and pays tribute to all those who died between 1896 and when the pit closed on April, 30 1993.

Along with the official unveiling, a three-course meal was held at Shirebrook Welfare, on Central Drive, to thank organisers, supporters, and committee members from across the community.

A buffet was also put on by the Shirebrook Welfare team for hundreds of supporters on the day of the unveiling.

The ceremony included a march featuring Shirebrook Miners Welfare brass band, along with a series of speeches from organisers, and a grand unveiling of the art work.

Take a look at the weekend’s events in pictures, as residents paid their respects to the area’s fallen miners and walked the streets with the Derbyshire area NUM banner.

A march was led by the ex-mining committee.

1. Community

A march was led by the ex-mining committee. Photo: Peter Walker

Photo Sales
The statue is the work of sculptor, Peter Walker. It stands in the market place.

2. The unveiling

The statue is the work of sculptor, Peter Walker. It stands in the market place. Photo: Shirebrook Police

Photo Sales
A committee of ex-miners formed for the planning of the statue. Here members pose for a photo with the restored Derbyshire Area NUM banner, alongside a photo of the late Barry Henderson, who brought forth the idea of a commemorative statue to honour the area's fallen miners.

3. Solidarity

A committee of ex-miners formed for the planning of the statue. Here members pose for a photo with the restored Derbyshire Area NUM banner, alongside a photo of the late Barry Henderson, who brought forth the idea of a commemorative statue to honour the area's fallen miners. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
Supporters marched to Shirebrook Welfare after the unveiling.

4. Mining march

Supporters marched to Shirebrook Welfare after the unveiling. Photo: Peter Walker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ShirebrookDerbyshire