Chad readers react to Ashfield MP Lee Anderson being named Conservative Party's deputy chairman
Chad readers have hit out after Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was named the Conservative Party's new deputy chairman in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The minor reshuffle followed the sacking of former party chairman Nadhim Zahawi and included the promotion of Greg Hands, the newly appointed Conservative Party chairman.
Mr Zahawi was sacked from his previous role for multiple breaches of the ministerial code after he failed to properly declare details of his tax arrangements.
As part of the cabinet reshuffle, Mr Sunak also announced Ashfield’s own Lee Anderson would be made the Conservative Party's deputy chairman.
The appointment is the first role given to Mr Anderson by the Prime Minister since has was elected as Ashfield's MP at the 2019 general election.
Mr Anderson received some support on social media.
Michelle Wragg Collins, from Huthwaite, congratulated the MP and said he “always helps” the community.
John Pearson said: “Must be doing something right, getting all the lefties in a flap! Well done Lee.”
Posting on Mr Anderson’s Facebook page, George Salmon wrote: “Well done Lee, just wish there were more Conservative MP’s like you. I hope you can get things sorted. Congratulations. You speak our Language.”
And Pauline Salati said: “Well done Lee. Keep speaking your mind.”
However, many people were unhappy with the announcement.
Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Jean Shaw, of Ashfield, called the announcement “unbelievable, ridiculous, and laughable”.
She said: “My politically-disillusioned, threatening-to-never-vote-again husband said if Ashfield votes for him again, they deserve all they get. Think he might review his decision not to ever vote again.”
Claire Bex, from Mansfield, said: “Excellent appointment – makes the Conservatives look even more of a joke. I look forward to Lee and his Party being banished into obscurity at the next election.”
Pete Jacob said: “There's no bottom left of the barrel to scrape. Excellent appointment to ensure the Tories will be out at the next general election.”
Reacting to the comments, Mr Anderson posted: “Lots of nice messages coming so thank you. Some not so nice to hear.
“The more my critics criticise me, the more I know I am doing and saying the right things. If they ever stop criticising me, then that's the time to start worrying.”