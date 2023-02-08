The minor reshuffle followed the sacking of former party chairman Nadhim Zahawi and included the promotion of Greg Hands, the newly appointed Conservative Party chairman.

Mr Zahawi was sacked from his previous role for multiple breaches of the ministerial code after he failed to properly declare details of his tax arrangements.

As part of the cabinet reshuffle, Mr Sunak also announced Ashfield’s own Lee Anderson would be made the Conservative Party's deputy chairman.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, is the new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

Mr Anderson received some support on social media.

Michelle Wragg Collins, from Huthwaite, congratulated the MP and said he “always helps” the community.

John Pearson said: “Must be doing something right, getting all the lefties in a flap! Well done Lee.”

Posting on Mr Anderson’s Facebook page, George Salmon wrote: “Well done Lee, just wish there were more Conservative MP’s like you. I hope you can get things sorted. Congratulations. You speak our Language.”

And Pauline Salati said: “Well done Lee. Keep speaking your mind.”

However, many people were unhappy with the announcement.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Jean Shaw, of Ashfield, called the announcement “unbelievable, ridiculous, and laughable”.

She said: “My politically-disillusioned, threatening-to-never-vote-again husband said if Ashfield votes for him again, they deserve all they get. Think he might review his decision not to ever vote again.”

Claire Bex, from Mansfield, said: “Excellent appointment – makes the Conservatives look even more of a joke. I look forward to Lee and his Party being banished into obscurity at the next election.”

Pete Jacob said: “There's no bottom left of the barrel to scrape. Excellent appointment to ensure the Tories will be out at the next general election.”

Reacting to the comments, Mr Anderson posted: “Lots of nice messages coming so thank you. Some not so nice to hear.